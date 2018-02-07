Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ahead of schedule in rehab
Hicks (Achilles) said Tuesday that he's ahead of schedule in his rehab but wouldn't offer a timetable for his return to full activities, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Hicks was a spectator during the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl after rupturing his right Achilles' tendon in an Oct. 24 win over the Redskins. His absence for the second half of the campaign and the postseason opened up more reps in the middle for Dannell Ellerbe, but Hicks should take back the starting gig entering the 2018 season if his Achilles' tendon heals as expected. Though Hicks could be restricted when the Eagles reconvene for Organized Team Activities in May, Hicks should be close to full strength by the time training camp opens in the summer.
