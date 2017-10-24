Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Exits with ankle injury
Hicks injured his ankle Monday against the Redskins and his return is questionable.
Hicks was unable to put weight on his right leg and needed to be carted off the field. He was replaced at middle linebacker by Najee Goode.
