Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Expected back for training camp

Hicks (Achilles) said Friday that he'll have the walking boot on his right foot removed around Christmastime and expects to be a full participant when training camp starts next summer, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hicks ruptured his right Achilles' tendon in an Oct. 23 win over the Redskins, with the Eagles shutting him down for the season and moving him to injured reserve shortly thereafter. It appears Hicks has progressed well over the past two months following surgery and expects to require only four to seven more months to fully recover. Unless he endures any serious setbacks in his recovery, Hicks likely will resume manning the middle linebacker spot for the Eagles in Week 1 of next season.