Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Expected back for training camp
Hicks (Achilles) said Friday that he'll have the walking boot on his right foot removed around Christmastime and expects to be a full participant when training camp starts next summer, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hicks ruptured his right Achilles' tendon in an Oct. 23 win over the Redskins, with the Eagles shutting him down for the season and moving him to injured reserve shortly thereafter. It appears Hicks has progressed well over the past two months following surgery and expects to require only four to seven more months to fully recover. Unless he endures any serious setbacks in his recovery, Hicks likely will resume manning the middle linebacker spot for the Eagles in Week 1 of next season.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Out for season with torn Achilles•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: May have suffered torn Achilles•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Requires crutches following game•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.