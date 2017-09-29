Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Expects to play Sunday
Hicks (ankle) had a full week of practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Although Hicks isn't officially cleared, pending any setbacks he should be on the field Sunday. He logged 10 tackles (six solo) through the first two weeks, but he left early against the Giants in Week 3, making just one tackle. Hicks should once again be considered a valuable IDP threat as he plays almost every snap when he's healthy.
