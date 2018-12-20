Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Full participant Thursday

Hicks (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Hicks was limited Wednesday in what was his first practice since injuring his calf over a month ago. His full participation Thursday indicates he'll likely be able to play in Sunday's game against the Texans. The return of the starting middle linebacker could pay large dividends for an Eagles team that is still fighting for a playoff berth. If he plays and is limited look for B.J. Bello to again see some extra snaps.

