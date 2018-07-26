Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Gearing up for full practices

Hicks (Achilles) has been cleared and will participate in Eagles' training camp, Dave Spadaro of the team's official site reports.

Hicks only has one full season (2016) as a starter under his belt, when he recorded 85 tackles, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions. The 26-year-old followed that up with 28 tackles and no pass breakups or interceptions in seven games before a ruptured Achilles ended his 2017 campaign. That's the tale of two years, so it's tough to tell where Hicks should be rated in IDP formats until preseason games kick off.

