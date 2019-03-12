Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Headed to the desert

Hicks intends to sign a four-year, $36 million contract with Arizona, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The deal reportedly includes $20 million guaranteed, including a $12 million signing bonus. Hicks had some trouble staying on the field in Philadelphia, but there's never been much question about his performance, with the 2015 third-round pick recording 254 tackles (180 solo), 19 passes defensed, seven interceptions, six fumble recoveries and five sacks in 43 career games (40 starts). Hicks will need to adjust from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 scheme, though he does have some experience with the latter from his rookie season under Chip Kelly. There's no shortage of IDP potential, with Hicks likely handling a three-down role in the desert.

