Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Injures groin
Hicks went down with a mild groin strain at Monday's practice, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Hicks is still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, so the issue does not appear to be serious. Expect the Eagles to exercise caution with their starting middle linebacker going forward in order to ensure his health for Week 1.
