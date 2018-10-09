Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Hicks racked up nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.
Hicks once again paced the team in tackles and still hasn't failed to record at least seven in any game this season. As long as he is healthy, he should continue to produce big tackle numbers with the occasional big play sprinkled in. The 26-year-old should have ample opportunity to make an impact Week 6 against the Giants.
