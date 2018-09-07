Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackles Thursday
Hicks recorded seven tackles (five solo), 1.5 sacks, and a pass defensed in Thursday's 18-12 win over the Falcons.
Hicks certainly quieted any concerns about the ruptured Achilles that caused him to miss most of last season. The former Texas Longhorn played all 70 snaps in the game and could have had an even bigger day but for a Derek Barnett penalty that negated another sack. Questions about the 26-year-old's ability to stay healthy abound, but as long as he is on the field, Hicks is a high-upside IDP play.
