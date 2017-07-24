Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Limited to start training camp
Hicks (hand) is expected to be limited during the start of training camp, Zach Berman of Philly.com reports.
Hicks broke a bone in his hand during his honeymoon this summer, which fortunately only required a "minor procedure" to heal. Although head coach Doug Pederson doesn't expect the injury to linger into the regular season, don't be surprised if the Eagles take their time in bringing their starting middle linebacker into the fold.
