Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Logs 12 total tackles in win
Hicks racked up 12 total tackles (eight solo), two passes defended, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for a loss during Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars.
Hicks logged his highest tackle total of the year in Week 8, and leads the Eagles' defense with 70 total tackles on the season. The 26-year-old will look to continue his impressive 2018 campaign after the Eagles' bye week, and remains a solid IDP asset.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ties for team lead team in tackles•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Paces team in tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Posts nine tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackles Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Gearing up for full practices•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...