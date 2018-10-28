Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Logs 12 total tackles in win

Hicks racked up 12 total tackles (eight solo), two passes defended, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for a loss during Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars.

Hicks logged his highest tackle total of the year in Week 8, and leads the Eagles' defense with 70 total tackles on the season. The 26-year-old will look to continue his impressive 2018 campaign after the Eagles' bye week, and remains a solid IDP asset.