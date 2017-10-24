Eagles' Jordan Hicks: May have suffered torn Achilles
The Eagles fear that Hicks, who was carted off the field two plays into Monday's 34-24 win over the Eagles, suffered a torn Achilles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hicks is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, which should give the Eagles a better idea regarding the extent of his injury. If Hicks is indeed diagnosed with a torn Achilles, he would likely require season-ending surgery, leaving the Eagles thin at the second level. The linebacker has amassed 28 tackles across the Eagles' seven games and plays a vital role in pass coverage.
