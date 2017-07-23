Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Not expected to miss any time

Hicks (hand) isn't expected to miss any part of training camp, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Hicks needed a minor operation to correct a hand injury he suffered on his honeymoon in late June. Although he won't miss any time, Hicks could be limited during training camp.

