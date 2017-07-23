Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Not expected to miss any time
Hicks (hand) isn't expected to miss any part of training camp, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Hicks needed a minor operation to correct a hand injury he suffered on his honeymoon in late June. Although he won't miss any time, Hicks could be limited during training camp.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...