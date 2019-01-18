Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Notches career-high in tackles
Hicks made nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's playoff loss to the Saints and finished the regular season with 91 tackles (61 solo), three sacks, and five passes defensed.
Despite missing four weeks with a calf injury, the tackle and sack numbers represent career highs. But it was yet another shortened season for the 26-year-old, who has only played 16 games once in four pro seasons. If the Texas product can shake the injury-prone label in 2019, he could have some serious upside in IDP leagues.
