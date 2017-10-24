Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Out for season with torn Achilles
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Hicks ruptured his right Achilles' tendon in Monday's 34-24 win over the Redskins and would miss the rest of the season, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.
Hicks appeared in just two plays Monday before being carted off the field with the season-ending injury, which will require surgery. It's expected that Hicks will be placed on injured reserve later this week, likely paving the way for Najee Goode to enter the starting lineup on a full-time basis. Hicks, a valuable three-down player who excelled in coverage, will finish his third NFL campaign with 28 tackles and one fumble recovery in seven games.
