Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Paces team in tackles Sunday

Hicks recorded eight solo tackles and defensed two passes in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Hicks now has at least seven tackles in each of his first three games this year. The former Longhorn has made his share of big plays this season too, racking up 1.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and a recovered fumble so far. He'll once again be a solid bet in IDP leagues at Tennessee in Week 4.