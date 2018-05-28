Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Participating in individual drills
Hicks (Achilles) has been able to participate in individual work during the first round of OTAs, Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice reports.
Hicks has made steady progress in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles this offseason. He should be operating at full capacity in time for training camp.
