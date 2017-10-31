Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Placed on injured reserve

Hicks was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

This is just a formality, as Hicks was already ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles and will need surgery. Running back Jay Ajayi, who the Eagles traded for Tuesday morning, will take on the open roster spot created by the transaction, while Najee Goode is expected to take Hicks' spot as a starting middle linebacker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories