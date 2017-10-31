Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Placed on injured reserve
Hicks was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
This is just a formality, as Hicks was already ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles and will need surgery. Running back Jay Ajayi, who the Eagles traded for Tuesday morning, will take on the open roster spot created by the transaction, while Najee Goode is expected to take Hicks' spot as a starting middle linebacker.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Out for season with torn Achilles•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: May have suffered torn Achilles•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Requires crutches following game•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Will play Monday•
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Breaking: Zeke suspension back on
A federal judge has ruled against Ezekiel Elliott late Monday night. His suspension will begin...
-
Instant reaction: 49ers land Garoppolo
The 49ers got a potential game changer at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Does it change much...
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...