Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Posts nine tackles Sunday
Hicks recorded nine tackles (six solo), and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 27-21 loss to Tampa Bay.
Hicks has continued to put to bed any worries about his ruptured Achilles that ended his 2017 season. He's returned to his role as an every-down linebacker and shows no signs of slowing down. He'll aim to continue to stack strong performances as the Eagles host the Colts in Week 3.
