Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Posts nine tackles Sunday

Hicks recorded nine tackles (six solo), and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 27-21 loss to Tampa Bay.

Hicks has continued to put to bed any worries about his ruptured Achilles that ended his 2017 season. He's returned to his role as an every-down linebacker and shows no signs of slowing down. He'll aim to continue to stack strong performances as the Eagles host the Colts in Week 3.

More News
Our Latest Stories