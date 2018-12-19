Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Practices in limited fashion

Hicks (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hicks' limited session Wednesday is his first time participating in practice since injuring his calf Nov. 18. The fourth-year pro is making significant strides in his recovery, but it remains to be seen whether Hicks will manage to suit up for against the Texans on Sunday.

