Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Practicing through broken hand
Hicks (hand) broke a bone in the palm of his hand but won't be sidelined due to the injury, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hicks was reportedly limited to start camp earlier in the week, and it's now been cleared up as to why. He broke his fifth metacarpal and was able to practice after having it taped up. It may take a few weeks to fully heal, but it shouldn't keep him from practicing at all.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
The CBS Sports staff takes part in our latest 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. Check out the re...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...