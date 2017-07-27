Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Practicing through broken hand

Hicks (hand) broke a bone in the palm of his hand but won't be sidelined due to the injury, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hicks was reportedly limited to start camp earlier in the week, and it's now been cleared up as to why. He broke his fifth metacarpal and was able to practice after having it taped up. It may take a few weeks to fully heal, but it shouldn't keep him from practicing at all.