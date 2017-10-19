Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Practicing Thursday

Hicks (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The exact capacity Hicks was able to practice in is not known at this time, but given that it is his first day back since suffering the ankle injury last week, it is likely on a limited basis. Hicks should be considered day-to-day at this time, but he'll likely be a game-time decision Monday if he can at least practice on a limited basis through the end of the week.