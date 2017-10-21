Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Questionable for Monday
Hicks (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against Washington.
Although Hicks is listed as questionable, the fact that he practiced all week, including a full practice Saturday, implies he would have been listed as 'probable' if the league still used such designation. He should be in the starting lineup and ready for his standard workload.
