Play

Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Questionable to return

Hicks hurt his ankle Sunday against the Giants and is questionable to return.

Hicks was a workhorse through the first two weeks, playing every defensive snap (116) and recording 10 tackles (six solo). If he is able to return, expect second-year linebacker Joe Walker to play the first defensive snaps of his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories