Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ready to go for finale

Hicks (calf) is active Sunday against Washington.

Hicks did not take the practice field Wednesday or Thursday, but a limited session Friday was enough to get a spot on the active roster. With what will likely be another start at middle linebacker, Hicks will look to build on what's already a career high in combined tackles (90) and sacks (3) in his fourth NFL season.

