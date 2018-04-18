Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Remains on track in recovery
Hicks (Achilles) remains ahead of schedule in his recovery, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. "It has been a very good rehab," the linebacker said. "It feels like since Day 1, I've been ahead of schedule. Doctors and training staff are pleased with where I'm at, just progressing every day, constantly trying to get stronger, trying to get my explosion back.
Hicks ruptured his right Achilles last October and wound up missing the final nine games of the 2017 season. While the 2015 third-round pick has been a productive asset when healthy, Hicks has been unavailable for at least half of the schedule in two of the past three years. Fortunately, there have only been positive reports on his recovery thus far and Hicks seems on track to start the 2018 season off on the right foot, as the linebacker is expected to be nearing full strength in time for training camp this summer.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ahead of schedule in rehab•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Expected back for training camp•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Out for season with torn Achilles•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: May have suffered torn Achilles•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Requires crutches following game•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...