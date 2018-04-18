Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Remains on track in recovery

Hicks (Achilles) remains ahead of schedule in his recovery, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. "It has been a very good rehab," the linebacker said. "It feels like since Day 1, I've been ahead of schedule. Doctors and training staff are pleased with where I'm at, just progressing every day, constantly trying to get stronger, trying to get my explosion back.

Hicks ruptured his right Achilles last October and wound up missing the final nine games of the 2017 season. While the 2015 third-round pick has been a productive asset when healthy, Hicks has been unavailable for at least half of the schedule in two of the past three years. Fortunately, there have only been positive reports on his recovery thus far and Hicks seems on track to start the 2018 season off on the right foot, as the linebacker is expected to be nearing full strength in time for training camp this summer.