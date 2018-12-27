Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Returns to injury report

Hicks (calf) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Hicks was able to return from the calf issue Week 16 against the Texans and wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he appears to have aggravated the injury. Friday's practice participation should provide a better idea as to the severity of the issue, but he'll likely need to practice fully in order to avoid an injury designation.

