Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ruled out for remainder of game
Hicks (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Redskins, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Although the severity of Hicks' ankle injury isn't clear, Philadelphia could be without two of its three starting linebackers if he needs to miss any time. After all, Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) was hindered in practice this week and wasn't healthy enough to suit up Monday.
