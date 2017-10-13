Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Should be practice-ready next week

Head coach Doug Pederson said that Hicks (ankle) should be able to practice next week, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Hicks has been nursing an ankle injury for weeks and appears to have aggravated it during Thursday's victory over the Panthers. The 25-year-old middle linebacker has recorded 28 tackles (19 solo) through the first six games of the season, but he hasn't been as prevalent in coverage as he was in a 2016 campaign during which he broke up 11 passes.