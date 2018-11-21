Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Sits out practice Wednesday
Hicks (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Hicks was labeled week-to-week Monday, so his potential absence from Sunday's game against the Giants shouldn't come as a major surprise. His progress, or lack thereof, over the next few days should provide a good indication of his status.
