Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Sits out practice

Hicks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hicks was labeled week-to-week Monday, so the expectation is that he'll be unavailable for this weekend's matchup with the Giants. Nigel Bradham would likely shift over from outside to middle linebacker in the event Hicks is ruled out.

