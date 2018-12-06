Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Still not practicing

Hicks (calf) did not practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Hicks has missed two consecutive games due to a lingering calf injury, and appears on track to sit out Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cowboys. If the fourth-year pro is indeed unable to go Week 14, expect Kamu Grugier-Hill to draw another start.

