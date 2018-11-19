Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Sustains calf injury

Hicks won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints after suffering a calf injury, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Hicks unofficially had seven tackles (five solo) prior to suffering the injury in the fourth quarter. The severity of the injury remains unclear as the Eagles are likely to remain cautious with their starting middle linebacker as they trail 48-7 in the closing stages of the game.

