Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ties for team lead team in tackles
Hicks recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Hicks continues to pace the Eagles defense in tackles, bringing his season totaled to 50 (37 solo) with 1.5 sacks. The 26-year-old should see plenty of opportunities against the Panthers in Week 7, as they lead the league with 154 rushing yards per game.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Paces team in tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Posts nine tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackles Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Gearing up for full practices•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Participating in individual drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...