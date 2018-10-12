Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ties for team lead team in tackles

Hicks recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Hicks continues to pace the Eagles defense in tackles, bringing his season totaled to 50 (37 solo) with 1.5 sacks. The 26-year-old should see plenty of opportunities against the Panthers in Week 7, as they lead the league with 154 rushing yards per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories