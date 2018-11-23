Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Unavailable Week 12

Hicks (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hicks sustained the calf injury in last Sunday's loss to the Saints, and it will cost him at least one week of action. The injury should open an opportunity for Kamu Grugier-Hill as the Eagles will need to shuffle their linebacker rotation in Hicks' absence.

