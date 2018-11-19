Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Week-to-week with calf injury

Hicks (calf) is considered week-to-week, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Hicks injured his calf against the Saints on Sunday and might miss some time with the injury. He hasn't been ruled out for Week 12 just yet and should be considered questionable for the time being. If Hicks is forced to miss some time look for Kamu Grugier-Hill or LaRoy Reynolds to see some extra snaps.

