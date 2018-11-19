Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Week-to-week with calf injury
Hicks (calf) is considered week-to-week, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Hicks injured his calf against the Saints on Sunday and might miss some time with the injury. He hasn't been ruled out for Week 12 just yet and should be considered questionable for the time being. If Hicks is forced to miss some time look for Kamu Grugier-Hill or LaRoy Reynolds to see some extra snaps.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Sustains calf injury•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Logs 12 total tackles in win•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Ties for team lead team in tackles•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Paces team in tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Posts nine tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...