Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Will not return Thursday

Hicks will not return to Thursday's game against the Panthers due to an ankle injury.

The severity of the issue is unkown at this time, but it is enough to keep the 25-year-old from returning. Hicks tallied four tackles (two solo) before exiting the contest. Expect an update once the team provides more clarity on the situation.

