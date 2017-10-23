Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Will play Monday

Hicks (calf) is active for Monday night's game against the Redskins, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks finished the week with a full practice Saturday so while he was listed as questionable, it seems the middle linebacker was always more likely to play than not. The 25-year-old should play his usual role in the middle for the Eagles defense.

