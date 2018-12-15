Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Won't play Sunday

Hicks (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hicks will sit out his fourth straight game. The fourth-year pro has already put up a career year with 85 tackles and three sacks in 10 games, and he'll shift his focus to Week 16's matchup versus the Texans. B.J. Bello is expected to start at middle linebacker in his place.