Coach Doug Pederson indicated Monday that he expects Howard to trend toward seeing more carries in the coming weeks, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Miles Sanders will still remain involved in the team's ground game, especially with Darren Sproles week-to-week with a quad strain, and things could tilt back in his direction down the road if he gets the hot hand. For now, however, Howard's recent results have apparently earned him a bigger workload, especially on early-downs, beginning Sunday against the Vikings. In the Eagles' Week 5 win over the Jets, Howard and Sanders both logged 29 snaps, but Howard ended up carrying 13 times for 62 yards and a TD, while Sanders ran nine times for 15 yards and caught four passes for 49 yards.