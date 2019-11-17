Play

Howard (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Patriots.

Although Howard practiced in a limited capacity all week, he was never cleared for contact following the stinger suffered Week 9 against the Bears. Miles Sanders thus is set to be the lead runner out of the Eagles' backfield, with Boston Scott and recent signee Jay Ajayi in reserve.

