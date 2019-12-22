Eagles' Jordan Howard: Another DNP in Week 16
Howard (shoulder) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Cowboys.
It's no shock Howard isn't experiencing his first game action since Week 9, as he has yet to be cleared for contact from his shoulder stinger. In his place, Miles Sanders will continue to serve as the Eagles' lead back while Boston Scott serves in a change-of-pace capacity.
