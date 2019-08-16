Howard took four carries for 15 yards and was unable to corral his lone target in Thursday's preseason win over Jacksonville.

Howard came off the bench behind Miles Sanders, who had five carries for 31 yards but didn't draw any targets. Both running backs got all their touches in the first quarter, with Wendell Smallwood, Boston Scott, Josh Adams and Donnel Pumphrey then finishing out the contest. Sanders appears to be making a push for the lead role, which could leave Howard without much work once passing-down back Darren Sproles gets involved.