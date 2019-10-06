Eagles' Jordan Howard: Converts fifth TD in last three
Howard rushed 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.
Howard capped Philadelphia's first drive with a one-yard touchdown run -- his fifth trip into the end zone in the last three games. He was far more effective than Miles Sanders (nine carries for 15 yards) on the ground, though Sanders also had 49 yards through the air. As the more effective rusher and preferable goal-line option, Howard is the more reliable fantasy option in Philadelphia's backfield heading into the team's Week 6 tilt with Minnesota.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Three-touchdown night in upset win•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Scores touchdown in loss•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Sees 18 snaps on offense Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Effective in limited role•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Likely to lead backfield committee•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Won't play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...