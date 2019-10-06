Howard rushed 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Jets.

Howard capped Philadelphia's first drive with a one-yard touchdown run -- his fifth trip into the end zone in the last three games. He was far more effective than Miles Sanders (nine carries for 15 yards) on the ground, though Sanders also had 49 yards through the air. As the more effective rusher and preferable goal-line option, Howard is the more reliable fantasy option in Philadelphia's backfield heading into the team's Week 6 tilt with Minnesota.