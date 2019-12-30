Eagles' Jordan Howard: Could have role in playoffs
Coach Doug Pederson expects Howard to have a role on offense in Sunday's playoff game against Seattle, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Howard returned from a six-game absence for Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants, but he was limited to a single snap even though Miles Sanders was forced out early with an ankle injury. Boston Scott took advantage with a 19-54-3 rushing line and four catches for 84 yards on six targets, so he could serve as the lead back if Sanders isn't ready for the playoff game. Howard's involvement, or lack thereof, may largely depend on the health of Sanders' ankle.
