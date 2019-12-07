Play

Howard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants.

While Howard did practice on a limited basis Saturday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reported the 25-year-old still has not been cleared for contact which would make playing in Monday's contest a long shot. Should Howard inevitably find himself inactive, Miles Sanders would slide in as the No. 1 back in yet another solid matchup, this time against a porous Giants defense.

