Eagles' Jordan Howard: Earns questionable designation
Howard (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Giants.
While Howard did practice on a limited basis Saturday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reported the 25-year-old still has not been cleared for contact which would make playing in Monday's contest a long shot. Should Howard inevitably find himself inactive, Miles Sanders would slide in as the No. 1 back in yet another solid matchup, this time against a porous Giants defense.
