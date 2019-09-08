Howard carried six times for 44 yards and caught two of three targets for 11 additional yards during Sunday's 32-27 win over the Redskins.

Although Howard only received eight touches, his 6.9 yards per touch was nothing to sneeze at. He took a back seat at times as rookie Miles Sanders touched the ball 12 times, though the latter did next to nothing outside of a nifty 19-yard gain. Further complicating the situation is the fact that Darren Sproles also received 12 touches of his own and actually led the team in rushing. Howard was expected to lead the Eagles' backfield committee early in the season, but it appears an rather even split could be the likeliest scenario for the time being. He'll look to take advantage of next week's favorable matchup on the road against the Falcons.