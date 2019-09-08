Eagles' Jordan Howard: Effective in limited role
Howard carried six times for 44 yards and caught two of three targets for 11 additional yards during Sunday's 32-27 win over the Redskins.
Although Howard only received eight touches, his 6.9 yards per touch was nothing to sneeze at. He took a back seat at times as rookie Miles Sanders touched the ball 12 times, though the latter did next to nothing outside of a nifty 19-yard gain. Further complicating the situation is the fact that Darren Sproles also received 12 touches of his own and actually led the team in rushing. Howard was expected to lead the Eagles' backfield committee early in the season, but it appears an rather even split could be the likeliest scenario for the time being. He'll look to take advantage of next week's favorable matchup on the road against the Falcons.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Likely to lead backfield committee•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Won't play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Comes off bench•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Small workload in Philly debut•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Monopolizing first-team snaps•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Projected to lead committee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...