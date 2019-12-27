Eagles' Jordan Howard: Expected back in Week 17
Howard has been cleared for contact and is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
It's been a long road back for Howard, who missed the Eagles' last six games. However, with him finally cleared for contact, he is on track to return to action in the Eagles' regular-season finale. Howard is expected to play a secondary role to Miles Sanders in Week 17, and Boston Scott is still expected to see some snaps as well, so it seems Howard's workload will be limited in his return.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Remains limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Puts in limited practice•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Return to action imminent•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Another DNP in Week 16•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Headed for another absence•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Questionable for Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...