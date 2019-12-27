Howard has been cleared for contact and is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

It's been a long road back for Howard, who missed the Eagles' last six games. However, with him finally cleared for contact, he is on track to return to action in the Eagles' regular-season finale. Howard is expected to play a secondary role to Miles Sanders in Week 17, and Boston Scott is still expected to see some snaps as well, so it seems Howard's workload will be limited in his return.