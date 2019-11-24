Eagles' Jordan Howard: Expected to sit out Week 12
Howard (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to be inactive for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Howard's status won't be clarified until the Eagles release their inactive list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the team's lead option on the ground looks like he'll be sidelined for a second straight game. If that's the case, rookie Miles Sanders would presumably step in as the Eagles' top back, though coach Doug Pederson indicated Jay Ajayi could have a role in the game plan after logging zero snaps in his 2019 debut in Week 11. Boston Scott also looms as a change-of-pace option.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Questionable to face Seahawks•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Not cleared for contact•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Among inactives Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Questionable after limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injury Report: Triumphant return
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 12, but some of the biggest names should...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 injury report: Niners fine?
As Fantasy managers face crucial Week 12 matchups, a bunch of important NFL players are either...