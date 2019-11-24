Howard (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to be inactive for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Howard's status won't be clarified until the Eagles release their inactive list 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but the team's lead option on the ground looks like he'll be sidelined for a second straight game. If that's the case, rookie Miles Sanders would presumably step in as the Eagles' top back, though coach Doug Pederson indicated Jay Ajayi could have a role in the game plan after logging zero snaps in his 2019 debut in Week 11. Boston Scott also looms as a change-of-pace option.